Thugs attack home of N’gonga for missing goals against Nigeria

Alex N’gonga Thugs attack home of Zambian striker for missing chances against Nigeria

Some people in Zambia are not happy with Chipolopolo striker for missing chances against Nigeria.

Alex N’gonga play Alex N’gonga has been targeted in Zambia for missing chances against Nigeria (Zamfoot)
Home of Zambian striker Alex N’gonga was attacked by thugs who blamed him for missing several goal chances against Nigeria on Saturday, October 7.

N’gonga played 90 minutes as the Chipolopolo of Zambia lost 1-0 away in Nigeria to end their chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After the game, his home in Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe was attacked and damaged.

Nigeria Vs Zambia play Zambia lost 1-0 to Nigeria to end their chances of qualifying for their 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter)

 

According to reports from Zambia, a group of thugs stormed the home of the 25-year-old striker and damaged the roofing sheets with stones.

The striker’s mum was also in the house when the attack happened while his family have received threats of future attacks.

Police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.

