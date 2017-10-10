Thugs attack home of N’gonga for missing goals against Nigeria

Home of Zambian striker Alex N’gonga was attacked by thugs who blamed him for missing several goal chances against Nigeria on Saturday, October 7.

N’gonga played 90 minutes as the Chipolopolo of Zambia lost 1-0 away in Nigeria to end their chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After the game, his home in Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe was attacked and damaged.

According to reports from Zambia, a group of thugs stormed the home of the 25-year-old striker and damaged the roofing sheets with stones.

The striker’s mum was also in the house when the attack happened while his family have received threats of future attacks.

Police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.