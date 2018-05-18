Home > Sports > Football >

Three years after going bust, Parma back in Italy's Serie A

Parma returned to Italy's Serie A on Friday, securing a third successive promotion after being dumped into the fourth division following a series of financial crisis which led to bankruptcy.

Parma has had a checkered history, going from a string of European titles in te 1990s to being relegated to the Serie D in 2015 play

(AFP/File)
Parma sealed second place behind Empoli in Serie B after a 2-0 win at Spezia while rivals Frosinone could only draw 2-2 against Foggia.

During the 1990s, Parma were amongst the top sides in Italy and Europe winning the UEFA Cup in 1995 and 1999 and Cup Winners Cup in 1993.

However, success came at a cost with the club relegated to Serie D in 2015 after going bust before they clawed their way back up the divisions.

With Empoli and Parma securing automatic promotion, a third place in Serie A will be decided by a series of play-offs between Frosinone, Palermo, Venizia, Bari, Citadella and Perugia.

