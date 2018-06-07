Pulse.ng logo
The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world

Playing football, nothing could be simpler, right? All you need is a ball, a few players and -- a pitch.

A rooftop of a department store serves as a football pitch in downtown Tokyo, Japan play

(AFP/File)
Around the world and whatever the landscape, football grounds abound -- and are as varied and diverse as the people who play on them.

Players compete at the Campo Gerini football ground nestled inder one of Rome's ancient acqueducts play

(AFP/File)

Perched on top of a Japanese department store, lost on a dusty mountain trail in Nepal or nestled at the foot of an ancient aqueduct in Rome.

Where there is a love of football, there will always be a pitch.

Residents play football in a field crammed between buildings of the Perus neighbourhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil. play

(AFP/File)

In football-mad Brazil, pitches are crammed between crowded neighbourhoods in big cities like Sao Paolo or swallowed in Rio's Tavares Bastos favela by buildings piled up like a house of unsteady cards.

People play a football at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, against the background of the Statue of Liberty play

(AFP/File)

In New York's Brooklyn, footballers play by the waterside with the Statue of Liberty for backdrop. Seoul's nightlife includes a pitch ablaze with light on a rooftop above a shopping centre.

In Switzerland players drink in the beauty of mountains and valleys with Lac Leman in the distance.

Trapped between icy sea and ice-capped mountains, Henninsvaer FC in northern Norway, boast a bright green synthetic pitch play

(AFP/File)

The Arctic circle boasts Henninsvaer FC's ground, whose green synthetic turf is squeezed between Norway's snow capped mountains and icy seas.

In Turin, a local pitch nestles atop a building among church spires and reddish-brown rooftops while in Rugeley, central England, teams play beneath the massive cooling towers of a huge coal-fired power station.

