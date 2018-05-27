Home > Sports > Football >

The mourning after: Liverpool woe after Champions League misery

Football The mourning after: Liverpool woe after Champions League misery

Liverpool was nursing a collective hangover on Sunday after two costly blunders from Loris Karius and a damaging injury to star striker Mohamed Salah condemned the Reds to Champions League misery against Real Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The party fell flat in Liverpool play

The party fell flat in Liverpool

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool was nursing a collective hangover on Sunday after two costly blunders from Loris Karius and a damaging injury to star striker Mohamed Salah condemned the Reds to Champions League misery against Real Madrid.

"Sore, bitter, disappointed," said street sweeper Tony Peters, summarising the mood of the city as he cleared its pavements of alcohol and fast food containers -- a task he had been working at since four in the morning.

Tens of thousands had gathered in the city to watch Jurgen Klopp's side face Real in the final in Kiev on Saturday -- including 30,000 at a sold-out live viewing event at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.

But their dreams of cheering Liverpool to a sixth European Cup were dashed after Salah had to leave the field in tears after just 31 minutes with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Adding insult to injury, a sloppy throw and a complete misjudgement from Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius handed holders Real the two-goal lead they needed to retain the trophy.

"Games like that are that big that you make one mistake and that's it," said Liverpool fan Calum Hall as he wandered the streets.

Liverpool was abandoned in the early morning -- in stark contrast to the night before when it was heaving with fans, flags, posters and chants.

The only cheers came when the shutters to Liverpool Central train station lifted.

One fan sang "Let's go home" to the tune of "Allez, allez allez", the fan favourite tune of the day before that continues: "We've conquered all of Europe, We're never gonna stop."

"A lady that I bought back was crying all the way home," said cab driver Charlie McCartney as he waited for a fare.

"I said, 'Look, you don't have to say any more.'"

30,000 Liverpool supporters had packed into Anfield to watch the match on a big screen play

30,000 Liverpool supporters had packed into Anfield to watch the match on a big screen

(AFP)

In the town centre, a huge bin lorry carried away a haul of empty beer bottles and some fans seemed to have slept out in the open.

Others rested at counters of fast food restaurants, doing a roaring morning trade in fried breakfasts.

The waterfront route that would have hosted the team in a victory parade was also abandoned, but a handful of defiant fans were still drinking outside an off-licence.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm quite disappointed," admitted Irish fan Michael Doherty, speaking as he waited for a bus out of the city.

But, reflecting the positivity generated by Liverpool's unexpected run to the final, his ultimate mood was upbeat.

"Liverpool with Klopp at the helm, we'll never go away. We'll always be back," Doherty said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watchbullet
2 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and...bullet
3 Super Eagles Why Victor Moses is still missing and how players spent...bullet

Football

Alex Iwobi and Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent Saturday in camp
Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Real Madrid won the Champions League final in Kiev has left a sour taste at the club.
Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed