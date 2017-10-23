The biggest names in football are currently at the London Palladium theatre where the Best FIFA Football Awards are holding.

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is hosting the event where several awards will be announced.

Cristiano Ronaldo is up against Lionel Messi and Neymar for the FIFA Best Player of Year award which he won last year.

He is favourite to win the award and according to Marca, a reliable leak has revealed that he will be the winner.

Arsenal Ladies captain Alex Scott and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit present the award for the Women's Coach of the Year.

Women's Coach of the Year

WIEGMAN Sarina (Netherlands) (Winner)

Nils Nielsen (Denmark)

Gerard Precheur (France)

FIFA celebrate the birthday of football legend Pele who turns 77 today. The audience including Diego Maradona, gave him a round of applause.

Samuel Eto'o is on stage to present the award for the Best Fans.

Best Fans

Borussia Dortmund supporters

Celtic supporters (Winners)

FC Copenhagen supporters

Best Goalkeeper

"This is a great honour to receive this award at my age! I want to thank my club, my coach and my team-mates, because they help make this possible. I want to say 'thanks' to all the people who voted for me. I would like to finish with a fantastic victory if it's possible."

Gianluigi Buffon (Winner)

Keylor Navas

Manuel Neuer

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel presenting the award for the Best Goalkeeper

Coach of the Year:

"Thank you very much, this is a very special honour. I would like to thank all of my players who made this possible."

Zinedine Zidane (Winner)

Massimiliano Allegri

Antonio Conte

Italian manager, Claudio Ranieri is here to present the award for Best Coach. He won it last year following his Premier League title win with Leicester City.

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan are here to present the Puskás Award for the Best Goal of the Year.

First winner of the night: Olivier Giroud wins the Puskás Award for the best goal.

"Thank you very much. It's an honour for me and I'm delighted to receive this trophy in front of legends of football. Thank you to the people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the nominees who scored amazing goals. I would like to dedicate this trophy to my dad."