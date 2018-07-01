Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'That's life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat

Football 'That's life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia on penalties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta says his international career is over after his 131st appearance for his country play

Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta says his international career is over after his 131st appearance for his country

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia on penalties.

"It was not a good way to say goodbye, but football and life are like that," said Iniesta, after his 131st and last appearance for his country.

"I am leaving with a nasty taste in the mouth. We screwed ourselves because we didn't manage to make that extra step."

Spain coach Fernando Hierro left 34-year-old Iniesta on the bench for the last-16 match against Russia, but he came on as a second-half substitute.

The match ended 1-1 following extra-time and Russia won 4-3 in a penalty shootout after Iago Aspas' effort was saved by Igor Akinfeev.

Spain joined Argentina, Portugal and Germany among the big guns to have been eliminated from this World Cup, but Iniesta said he believed the future for the Spain team was bright.

"The important thing is to get back to successful ways, which isn't always an easy thing to do. It's harder that it might appear. But there is a new generation, we have high-level players."

Eight years ago Iniesta scored the goal that gave Spain their first ever World Cup in South Africa.

The Barcelona great is joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe next season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Football

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.
World Cup 2018 Rakitic, Subasic hailed on Twitter as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out
Spain's Koke reacts after missing a spot-kick during the penalty shoot-out against Russia in the World Cup last 16
Football Spain blame game begins after World Cup penalty heartache
Hosts' hero: Igor Akinfeev saved two Spain penalties to put Russia in the quarter-finals
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Penalties have been the death of England at six of the last 12 major tournaments and in that time, they have won only once, against Spain at Euro '96
Football England hope different mindset will conquer penalty curse