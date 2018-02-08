news

Nike on Wednesday, February 7 unveiled Super Eagles jerseys to the 2018 FIFA World Cup which was designed with a new technology.

For Nigeria’s sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, Nike designed a 1995-themed kit for the home kit for the Super Eagles.

The home kit features a bright green-and-white zig-zag design which spreads across the torso. The zig-zag design on the torso is white while they are black on the sleeves.

Inspiration from 1995

Nike takes inspiration from the Super Eagles jersey to the 1995 King Fahd Cup- now known as the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The away kit is similar to recent designs with an all-over dark green design.

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is seen modelling the away kit in a promotional photo while Alex Iwobi is pictured wearing the home jersey.

According to Nike, they wanted to 'tap into the attitude of the nation' with the design and aimed to build the kit based on the identities of the players.

The sportswear giant used Fast Fit Vapotknit technology for the shirts, a new innovation that aides the athlete's performance.

In a promotional video, Super Eagles stars Iwobi and Mikel were joined by Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

“Wow, I’m loving this one,” Iheanacho says as the away kit is unveiled in the video.

“I see the players going crazy over this one,” Mikel chips in.

“Ohhh, this is lovely,” Ndidi approves.

“This is different you know,” Iwobi says as the home kit is unveiled.

“It’s nice and cultural, I just can’t wait,” an excited Ndidi says.

The players also approve the other pieces-like the training kit, pre-match jackets and casuals that were also unveiled.

The shirt is founded on the concept of 'Naija' - which means future-focused optimism and encourages the new generation of Nigerians to celebrate their country's rich history and culture.