Home > Sports > Football >

Technology behind Super Eagles of Nigeria's 2018 World Cup jerseys

Super Eagles The technology behind the 2018 World Cup jerseys

Nike uses a new technology for the shirts which will aide the players' performance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Mikel Obi play Technology behind Super Eagles Nigeria 2018 World Cup jerseys (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nike on Wednesday, February 7 unveiled Super Eagles jerseys to the 2018 FIFA World Cup which was designed with a new technology.

For Nigeria’s sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, Nike designed a 1995-themed kit for the home kit for the Super Eagles.

Alex Iwobi play Super Eagles home kit has a green zig-zag design on the torso and a black zig-zag design on the sleeves (Nike )

 

The home kit features a bright green-and-white zig-zag design which spreads across the torso. The zig-zag design on the torso is white while they are black on the sleeves.

Inspiration from 1995

Nike takes inspiration from the Super Eagles jersey to the 1995 King Fahd Cup- now known as the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The away kit is similar to recent designs with an all-over dark green design.

Mercy Akide play Mercy Akide in the nike 1995 kit for the Super Falcons (Instagram/Colin Udoh)

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is seen modelling the away kit in a promotional photo while Alex Iwobi is pictured wearing the home jersey.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi play Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfrd Ndidi and Alex Iwobi in the new kits (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

According to Nike, they wanted to 'tap into the attitude of the nation' with the design and aimed to build the kit based on the identities of the players.

The sportswear giant used Fast Fit Vapotknit technology for the shirts, a new innovation that aides the athlete's performance.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi models the home kit in the promotional photos (Harry Murphy/Daily Mail)

 

In a promotional video, Super Eagles stars Iwobi and Mikel were joined by Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Wow, I’m loving this one,” Iheanacho says as the away kit is unveiled in the video.

I see the players going crazy over this one,” Mikel chips in.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi play Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi approves of the kits and other pieces from Nike (Nike.com)

 

Ohhh, this is lovely,” Ndidi approves.

This is different you know,” Iwobi says as the home kit is unveiled.

It’s nice and cultural, I just can’t wait,” an excited Ndidi says.

The players also approve the other pieces-like the training kit, pre-match jackets and casuals that were also unveiled.

The shirt is founded on the concept of 'Naija' - which means future-focused optimism and encourages the new generation of Nigerians to celebrate their country's rich history and culture.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D at the 2018 World Cup in Russia alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet
3 Alexis Sanchez Manchester United's new signing takes private jet to...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Nike unveil 1995-themed jersey for 2018 World Cup
NFF How a random design for Super Eagles jersey on social media almost ruined deal with Nike
Super Eagles Still no word from NFF, Nike on new jersey used against Algeria
Nigeria Football Federation Why Nike is extending deal with NFF [Exclusive]
Super Eagles Why 2018 FIFA World Cup jersey has not been unveiled
Super Eagles NFF reveal 2018 FIFA World Cup programme
Super Eagles NFF, Nike to unveil new 2018 FIFA World Cup jersey in London
Super Eagles Reactions to Nigeria's World Cup jerseys

Football

Arjen Robben is playing for his Bayern future alongside Franck Ribery
Football Robben, Ribery playing for new Bayern deals
Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi
Super Eagles Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi in love with new 2018 World Cup jerseys in behind-the-scene video
Erik Lamela was sidelined for more than a year but is back amongst the goals
Football Lamela can return to top form after ending goal drought: Pochettino
Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward wins Belgium Talent of the Year award