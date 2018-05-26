Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final

news

Liverpool's hopes of landing a sixth European Cup were landed a huge blow as 44-goal top-scorer Mohamed Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury after just 30 minutes of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Egyptian winger Salah, who has won a plethora of individual awards for his performances in his debut season at Anfield, was in tears as he left the field to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

With the match still goalless, Salah fell to the floor writhing in pain after his left shoulder got caught underneath Real captain Sergio Ramos as they fell to the floor in midfield.

Salah could now be a doubt for the World Cup in Russia with Egypt's opening game against Uruguay less than three weeks away.

Lallana has endured an injury-ravaged season himself, making just one Premier League start, to miss out on England's World Cup squad.

Madrid also suffered an injury blow minutes after Salah's departure as Dani Carvajal also left the field in tears after pulling up with a muscle injury to make way for Nacho.