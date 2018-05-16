Home > Sports > Football >

Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final

Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet was in tears as he was forced off injured in the first half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Atletico Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dimitri Payet was forced off injured just 32 minutes into the Europa League final play

Dimitri Payet was forced off injured just 32 minutes into the Europa League final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet was in tears as he was forced off injured in the first half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Atletico Madrid.

Payet needed to be comforted by his team-mates as he came off to be replaced by Maxime Lopez in the 32nd minute of the game in Lyon, with his side trailing 1-0 at the time to Antoine Griezmann's goal for Atletico.

Payet had been considered a doubt coming into the match with a hamstring problem that prevented him from playing in Marseille's last league game against Guingamp last Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia...bullet

Football

Fans of Egyptian football club Al-Ahly at a match near Alexandria in May 2018, days before annoucing the group's disbanding
Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final this season
Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Plateau United
NPFL Plateau United beat Lobi Stars 2-1 in rescheduled fixtures
Gianluigi Buffon led Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title this season
Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great