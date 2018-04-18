news

Team Nigeria are back from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, as they safely arrived at the Abuja airport on the morning of Wednesday, April 18.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games commenced on Wednesday, April 4 and was concluded on Sunday, April 15.

The team and officials had to go through a flight of about 21 hours in the air before their arrival in Nigeria.

"Thank you Jesus! After 21+hrs of traveling time, Team Nigeria safely touches down in Abuja! Glory be to God for granting us journey mercies," Nneka Ikem, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung, said in a tweet.

Team Nigeria finished ninth overall in the medal rankings with a total 24 medals which included nine gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals .

Nigeria’s medal haul at the 2018 Commonwealth Games did not match up to the total of 26 medals won at the 2014 edition which included 11 Gold medals, 11 Silver Medals, and 14 bronze medals.

On return, several athletes have requested that they want to see President Muhammadu Buhari on their return.