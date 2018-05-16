Home > Sports > Football >

Tammy Abraham left out of England’s FIFA World Cup 23-man list

Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of England’s squad for 2018 World Cup

Tammy Abraham was excluded from the England squad going to the World Cup.

  Published:
Tammy Abraham play Tammy Abraham will not play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (AFP)
Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s of England’s 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Danny Welbeck were all attacking options preferred to Abraham

Abraham who rejected the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria is not among the five players listed by Southgate's on the stand by list.

Abraham was demoted to the England U-21 team,for England's last friendlies against Netherlands and Italy and his dip in form meant he was unlikely to go make the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Tammy Abraham play Tammy Abraham will miss England's friendly against the Super Eagles (AFP)

 

Despite making an appearance for the English senior team in friendlies against Brazil and Germany, Abraham is still eligible to represent Nigeria but is not among Gernot Rohr's 30-man provisional list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

 

Abraham's hope for a World Cup appearance with England may be over and will not be part of the Three Lions squad that will face the Super Eagles in a friendly match on Saturday, June 2 at the Wembley Stadium London.

