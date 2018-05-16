news

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s of England’s 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Danny Welbeck were all attacking options preferred to Abraham

Abraham who rejected the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria is not among the five players listed by Southgate's on the stand by list.

Abraham was demoted to the England U-21 team ,for England's last friendlies against Netherlands and Italy and his dip in form meant he was unlikely to go make the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Despite making an appearance for the English senior team in friendlies against Brazil and Germany, Abraham is still eligible to represent Nigeria but is not among Gernot Rohr's 30-man provisional list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Abraham's hope for a World Cup appearance with England may be over and will not be part of the Three Lions squad that will face the Super Eagles in a friendly match on Saturday, June 2 at the Wembley Stadium London.