Sylvanus Okpala appointed new coach of Enugu Rangers

Former assistant coach of the Super Eagles Sylvanus Okpala has been appointed head coach of Enugu Rangers.

Rangers who are the reigning champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have had a dismal season which led to the sacking of former coach, Imama Amapakabo.

Although Enugu Rangers have not officially confirmed the appointment of Okpala, Pulse Sports learnt that the coach has agreed to a short-term deal with the club.

Okpala will take over as head coach before Enugu Rangers’ NPFL Matchday, taking over from Chukuwma Agbo who has been the interim coach.

As a player, Okpala played for Enugu Rangers in the early 80s and was also part of the Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1980.

As a coach, he was an assistant to Stephen Keshi when the Super Eagles of Nigeria won the AFCON title in 2013.

He is expected to improve the form of Enugu Rangers who are currently 17th (relegation zone) on the NPFL table.