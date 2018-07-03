Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Switzerland forced into defensive changes for Sweden World Cup match

Football Switzerland forced into defensive changes for Sweden World Cup match

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic made four changes to his starting line-up for their World Cup last-16 match against Sweden on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner misses the last-16 game against Sweden through suspension play

Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner misses the last-16 game against Sweden through suspension

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic made four changes to his starting line-up for their World Cup last-16 match against Sweden on Tuesday.

Two were forced as Johan Djourou and Michael Lang came into the defence, replacing suspended duo Fabian Schaer and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Steven Zuber was also preferred to Breel Embolo on the right of midfield while Josip Drmic replaced Mario Gavranovic up front, having scored against Costa Rica last week.

Sweden made only one change to their team as Gustav Svensson came in for Sebastian Larsson, who is also serving a one-match ban.

Sweden

Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist (capt), Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Gustav Svensson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE)

Switzerland

Yann Sommer; Michael Lang, Johan Djourou, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Valon Behrami (capt), Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber; Josip Drmic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SWI)

Referee: Damir Skomina (SVN)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has warned Lionel Messi about revenge when Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward linked with move to Huddersfield, Fulham
Mikel John Obi
Mikel John Obi Super Eagles captain received a call from his dad's kidnappers 4 hours before World Cup game against Argentina game
Sokoto state governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has gifted Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi a house, a piece of land and a sponsorship to Mecca for Hajj.
Shehu Abdullahi Sokoto state government honours Super Eagles star with house, land, Hajj sponsorship