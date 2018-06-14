news

After edging Northern Ireland to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland are heading to Russia with a squad that complement one another even though they don’t have the best individuals.

But if Switzerland are to spend much time in Russia they will have to get out of a Group featuring a strong Costa Rica, Serbia and Neymar's Brazil.

Captain: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Manager: Vladimir Petkovic

Team nickname: "Schweizer Nati"/"La Nati" ("The National Team")

FIFA World Cup history (11 appearances)

Fixtures

Switzerland Vs Brazil

Switzerland Vs Serbia

Switzerland Vs Costa Rica

Key Men

1. Xherdan Shaqiri

For a large part of his career, Xherdan Shaqiri has been able to live up to the rating he has had. From his days at Bayern Munich to Inter Milan, Shaqiri’s potentials have been well heralded.

But at the age of 26, the forward is running out of time to live up to his expectation and after a dismal season at Stoke City, the World Cup will be the perfect opportunity for him to garner some respect.

He has always been impressive for Switzerland and has been their creative force for the last decade.

2. Granit Xhaka

In the middle, Arsenal man Granit Xhaka will be a key man for Switzerland. At the age of 25, Xhaka is already becoming a leader for Switzerland.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Roman Burki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Monchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim), Denis Zakaria (Monchengladbach)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Monchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica)