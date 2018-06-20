Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance'

Football Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance'

Ahead of a crunch Group F tie with Germany on Saturday Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist said Wednesday he was "surprised" by the World Cup holders' tactics in their shock 1-0 opening loss to Mexico.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist surprised by Germany's tactics play

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist surprised by Germany's tactics

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ahead of a crunch Group F tie with Germany on Saturday Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist said Wednesday he was "surprised" by the World Cup holders' tactics in their shock 1-0 opening loss to Mexico.

The German defence was ripped apart by Mexico's counter attacks, leaving Joachim Loew's side under intense pressure before the Sochi clash with the Swedes who beat South Korea 1-0 Monday.

"Germany were quite offensive and Mexico made some quick contras, did some two against ones and three against twos," said the 33-year-old Granqvist.

"It surprised me a little bit that they didn't have more balance in the team, they are probably going to change that against us," he said.

"We thought of course Germany was the favourite to win the group but now they have a more difficult task, to win two games in a row," he added.

Asked if Janne Andersson's men can copy the Mexico blueprint for success, Granqvist said Sweden "don't play as Mexico play".

"We are not the same type of players, we need to be very compact in defence and very solid".

Even though a draw against Germany would be considered a good result, deadball specialist and midfield playmaker Emil Forsberg, source of much of Sweden's creativity, said his team "want to win every game".

"But first of all we have to defend well and then see what opportunities we get to win the game," said the RB Leipzig winger.

Scoring goals at major tournaments has proved a struggle though for Sweden.

At Euro 2016, they managed just one, an own-goal conceded by Ireland.

Then it took a Video Assistant Referee (VAR)-assisted penalty scored by Granqvist to seal the win against South Korea.

Shorn of talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic who retired after Euro 2016, the unsung Swedes scored 26 goals during qualifying.

But the goals have dried up since their playoff win against Italy last November.

During a World Cup warm-up series of two defeats and two scoreless draws, they scored just once.

"We score when we need to, I'm not worried about that," said Forsberg.

"Even if it is 1-0 or 2-0 it doesn't matter for me, as long as we score in important games I'm happy," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
Peruvian football fans have turned up at the World Cup in their thousands
Football Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco
Football Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win
Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win
Football 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli