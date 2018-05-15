Home > Sports > Football >

Superhero Deadpool takes over Manchester United in promotional flick

  • Published:
Popular superhero Deadpool took over Manchester United in a funny promotional video ahead of the release of the second instalment of the Marvel movie.

The Deadpool movie is expected to hit the cinemas worldwide on Friday, May 18 and ahead of the release date, makers of the flick have been a series of promotional videos.

Makers of the movie, 20th Century have a running deal with Manchester United to use the Premier League image and players for promotions.

For the promotion of this movie, a host of Manchester United appear in a promotional flick alongside the star of the film Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool.

Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez play Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez show concern with Deadpool methods (Twitter/Manchester United)

 

The hilarious video shows Reynolds take over Manchester United with players such as Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Michael Carrick questioning the decisions after receiving Deadpool merchandise.

The clip begins with a Manchester United supporter surprised to see a large banner of Deadpool at Old Trafford.

It then shows the players who have been asked to wear the United shirt with 'Deadpool' and the number 2 at the back.

 

Lingard replicates lead character’s tone in the movie by asking, "What kind of **** is this?" as the United players expressed play humorous roles.

Some of the fans are shown getting into the spirit - while others are less convinced

The video clip shows Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez questioning Deadpool by asking, “Who does he think he is?”

Michael Carrick and Jesse Lingard play

Michael Carrick and Jesse Lingard

(Twitter/Manchester United )

 

Deadpool finally appeared in the last scene of the clip reacting angrily to the players not wearing the 'the official Deadpool kneepads'.

"What in the Pogba!, he'll have Jose [Mourinho]'s head for this.” he says.

20th Century Fox have done other promotional videos with Manchester United for movies such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, X-Men: Apocalypse, and the original Deadpool film.

