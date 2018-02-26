news

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have pulled out of the 2018 Alanya Women's Cup in Turkey which will hold from Monday, February 26 till Wednesday, March 7.

The Falcons were paired in group B with France, Kosovo and Kazakhstan, but had to pull out of the 12-nation tournament due to Visa issues.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire confirmed the absence of the Falcons at the competition to BBC Sport.

He said, "It was impossible for the team to sort visas and make it to the tournament in Turkey, so they had to pull out."

Olajire confirmed that due to the short time frame for preparation after the just concluded WAFU Women’s Cup.

He said,"They only just finished playing the Wafu Cup on Saturday and had a short time-frame to sort out visas and other important logistics for the trip to Turkey."

He however assured that preparations for the international friendly against France in April is ongoing

He said,"Importantly, attention and preparations will shift towards the big friendly against France in April."

Newly unveiled coach of the Super Falcons Thomas Dennerby will have hoped to use the Turkey tournament to test his team against their foreign counterparts.

This development will not be good news to reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who has repeatedly called for more matches for the Super Falcons.