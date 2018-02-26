Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons pull out of Turkey tournament

Super Falcons Nigeria's women pull out of tournament in Turkey due to visa issues

The Super Falcons will not participate at the 12-nation tournament scheduled to hold in Turkey

  • Published:
Super Falcons play The Super Falcons of Nigeria have pulled out of the 2018 Alanya Women's Cup in Turkey (CAF)
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have pulled out of the 2018 Alanya Women's Cup in Turkey which will hold from Monday, February 26 till Wednesday, March 7.

The Falcons were paired in group B with France, Kosovo and Kazakhstan, but had to pull out of the 12-nation tournament due to Visa issues.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire  confirmed the absence of the Falcons at the competition to BBC Sport.

He said, "It was impossible for the team to sort visas and make it to the tournament in Turkey, so they had to pull out."

Olajire confirmed that due to the short time frame for preparation after the just concluded WAFU Women’s Cup.

He said,"They only just finished playing the Wafu Cup on Saturday and had a short time-frame to sort out visas and other important logistics for the trip to Turkey."

Super Falcons WAFU play The Super Falcons recently won bronze medal at the WAFU Women's Cup (Super Falcons Twitter)

 

He however assured that preparations for the international friendly against France in April is ongoing

He said,"Importantly, attention and preparations will shift towards the big friendly against France in April."

Newly unveiled coach of the Super Falcons Thomas Dennerby will have hoped to use the Turkey tournament to test his team against their foreign counterparts.

This development will not be good news to reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who has repeatedly called for more matches for the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons recently won the bronze medal at the WAFU Women’s Cup after they were defeated by Ghana is the semi-finals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

