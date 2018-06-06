news

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated their Gambian counterparts 1-0 in an African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers played on Wednesday, June 6.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby invited foreign stars such as Halimat Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi and some home-based players to prosecute the encounter.

Dennerby opted for an attacking line up with Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega all named in the starting line up for the game.

However it was midfielder Okoronkwo Amarachi who gave the Super Falcons the lead in the 19th minute through a long distance strike.

The Super Falcons created more chances but went to the half time break just one goal ahead.

The Gambian came out in the second half looking to turn the game on its head but were unable to as they were restricted to very few chances.

The lone goal was enough for the Super Falcons as they sealed an important away victory.

Victory in the first leg encounter means that the Super Falcons are in a commanding position ahead of the second leg which will be played at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Monday, June 11.

Winners over both legs will progress to the 11th AWCON finals which will be held in Ghana later in 2018.