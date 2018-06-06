Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Gambia 1-0 in AWCON qualifier

Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 1-0 in AWCON qualifier

The Super Falcons get away victory in Gambia as they begin defence of their AWCON title.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Falcons play The Super Falcons start defending their AWCON title against Gambia (CAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated their Gambian counterparts 1-0 in an African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers played on Wednesday, June 6.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby invited foreign stars such as Halimat Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi and some home-based players to prosecute the encounter.

Dennerby opted for an attacking line up with Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega all named in the starting line up for the game.

 

However it was midfielder Okoronkwo Amarachi who gave the Super Falcons the lead in the 19th minute through a long distance strike.

The Super Falcons created more chances but went to the half time break just one goal ahead.

The Gambian came out in the second half looking to turn the game on its head but were unable to as they were restricted to very few chances.

The lone goal was enough for the Super Falcons as they sealed an important away victory.

play The Super Falcons beat Gambia

Victory in the first leg encounter means that the Super Falcons are in a commanding position ahead of the second leg which will be played at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Monday, June 11.

 

Winners over both legs will progress to the 11th AWCON finals which will be held in Ghana later in 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game...bullet
3 Austin Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles great returns to Bolton Wanderers...bullet

Related Articles

Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian stop Super Falcons star from France friendly
Super Falcons Nigeria's women pull out of tournament in Turkey due to visa issues
Super Falcons Nigeria kick-off preparations for France friendly
Super Falcons France thrash Nigeria 8-0 in friendly game
Super Falcons Dennerby invites Oshoala, Ordega others for AWCON clash vs Gambia
Super Falcons Dennerby invites 26 players for 2018 AWCON qualifiers Vs Gambia
Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal
Super Falcons Ordega, Oparanozie among 17 players invited for France friendly
Sophia Omidiji 'Oyinbo girl' invited to Super Falcons for friendly against France

Football

Mikel Obi
Super Eagles Nigerians not optimistic about World Cup after loss to Czech Republic
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Only if jerseys win the World Cup
Racism fears: England manager Gareth Southgate won't lead his side off the pitch even if they suffer racist abuse in Russia
Football Southgate won't walk England off in Russia despite racism fears
Ending on a high? No decision has been made on Antonio Conte's future more than two weeks after winning the FA Cup
Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future