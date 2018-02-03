Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons Nigerian women to begin preparation for WAFU Cup

35 Falcons for WAFU Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are to begin preparations for the upcoming WAFU Women's Cup

  • Published:
The Super Falcons have started preparations for the upcoming WAFU women's competition.
The Super Falcons are to begin preparation for the upcoming WAFU Cup, with thirty-five players invited for the tournament that will take place from Saturday, February 10 to Saturday, February 24 in Cote d’Ivoire.

With the competition scheduled to hold in the coming days,a  list of 35 players have been released to begin preparations for the tournament.

The list is a blend of youth and Experience, on the list are FC Robo forward Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo who helped the falconets secure a place at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup, experienced players in Joy Jegede and Osas Igbinovia.

The WAFU Cup of nations gives newly unveiled Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby and his assistant Jorgen Petersson the opportunity to assess the team in preparations for the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON).

 

Players Invited

GOALKEEPERS: Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Inneh Queens); Rita Akarekoh (Delta Queens); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Oluwaseun Bello (Police Machine).

DEFENDERS: Ayomide Ojo (Police Machine); Kemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Opeyemi Aiyeniberu (Sunshine Queens); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Sarah Ilodubah (Osun Babes); Joy Jegede (Delta Queens); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Uju Okafor (Delta Queens)

MIDFIELDERS: Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Oluwakemi Toriola (Police Machine); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Delta Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (WAFA League); Peace Efih (Inneh Queens).

FORWARDS: Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Mercy Amanze (Rivers Angels); Juliet Sunday(Sunshine Queens); Aminat Yakubu (Bayelsa Queens); Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Mariam Aluko (Confluence Queens); Rofiat Suleiman (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Precious Edewor (Ibom Angels); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels).

Players invited are expected to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Thursday, 1 February 2018 with their international passports.

Super Falcons play The Super falcons are yet to play since their triumph in Cameroon in 2016 (CAF)

WAFU Cup Groupings

In group A, hosts Ivory Coast are grouped alongside Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Ghana

While in group B, the Falcons would battle neighbours Benin Republic, Senegal, and Togo

The top two teams in each group would progress to the semi-final, the losers would compete for the classification of third and fourth place while the semi-final winners would to battle in the final of the competition.

