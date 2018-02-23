Super Falcons lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cup

news

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Thursday, February 22 lost to Ghana in the semi-finals of the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Falcons had earlier won all their group games at the tournament, after they defeated their Mali by a lone goal in their first match, then beat Senegal in their second group match , and won their final group match against Togo to st up a semi-final clash with arch rivals Ghana.

Newly Unveiled Super Falcons Coach Thomas Dennerby, who was in charge for the encounter, restored winner of the young player (women) at the NFF Awards Rasheedat Ajibade into the starting line-up after she missed the final group game against Togo.

The Falcons took the lead through a header by Alice Ogebe's in the 13th minute, but the Ghanaians responded when Ampah Faustina levelled the scores in the 19th minute, as both teams went to the break level.

The Falcons tried to get a winning goal but were unable to after 90 minutes, and the game went straight to penalties.

Amarachi Okonkwo, Ajibade, Priscilla Okyere, all scored for the Super Falcons before Mary Ologbosere's spot kick was saved as Ghana won 5 - 4 on Penalties to go through to the final.

In the other semi-final, tournament hosts Cote d’Ivoire defeated Mali to book a place in the final.

WAFU Women's Cup 3rd Place and final fixtures

The third place place off and final of the WAFU Women's Cup will be played on Saturday, February 24.

3rd place - Nigeria vs Mali (3:30 pm Nigerian time)

Final - Ivory Coast vs Ghana(5:30 pm Nigerian time)