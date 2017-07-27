Super Falcons' Ini-Abasi Umotong joins Brighton & Hove Albion

Super Falcons striker Ini-Abasi Umotong has completed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion from Oxford United.

Umotong spent the whole of last season with Oxford United and scored four goals in the FA Women’s Super League 2.

The 23-year-old has been signed by Brighton women’s team to bolster their attack.

“Brighton & Hove Albion women have completed the signing of Nigerian international Ini Umotong from Oxford United for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League [FAWSL] 2 season,” the club announced on Wednesday.

#BHAFC have completed the signing of Ini Umotong ahead of the new @FAWSL season.

Brighton Women’s first-team assistant manager Amy Merricks believes the Nigeria international will add more dimension to their forward.

“Ini is a player that we have monitored for a while and is someone we were well aware of after her spells at both Portsmouth and Oxford,” Merricks told the club’s website.

“She is a proven goalscorer and will add a new dimension to our forward options for the upcoming FAWSL 2 season.”

Umotong is very proven in the FA WSL 2, finishing as the top scorer in the 2016 campaign with 13 goals for Oxford United.

The striker played her youth football with the likes of Birmingham City Reserves, Aston Villa in England and United States’ Wright State Raiders.

She kicked off her professional career with Portsmouth in 2014 and had a fantastic debut season for them 29 goals in 25 league and cup games as Pompey won FA Women's Premier League Southern Division in 2015.

She left Portsmouth for current club Oxford United In February 2016.

She is yet to establish herself in the Super Falcons of Nigeria with just one cap.

She was part of the Falcons’ squad to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada although she didn’t get to play in any game.