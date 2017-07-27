Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Super Falcons' Ini-Abasi Umotong joins Brighton & Hove Albion

Ini-Abasi Umotong Super Falcons striker joins FA WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion

The 23-year-old has been signed by Brighton women’s team to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.

  • Published:
Ini-Abasi Umotong play Ini-Abasi Umotong has joined Brighton & Hove Albion (Twitter/Brighton & Hove Albion)

Super Falcons Squad to return on Saturday
Ini-Abasi Umotong Super Falcons star graduates with 1st class in UK university
Perpetua Nkwocha Veteran Super Falcons striker makes World Cup squad
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Falcons striker Ini-Abasi Umotong has completed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion from Oxford United.

Umotong spent the whole of last season with Oxford United and scored four goals in the FA Women’s Super League 2.

The 23-year-old has been signed by Brighton women’s team to bolster their attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion women have completed the signing of Nigerian international Ini Umotong from Oxford United for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League [FAWSL] 2 season,” the club announced on Wednesday.

 

Brighton Women’s first-team assistant manager Amy Merricks believes the Nigeria international will add more dimension to their forward.

Ini is a player that we have monitored for a while and is someone we were well aware of after her spells at both Portsmouth and Oxford,” Merricks told the club’s website.

She is a proven goalscorer and will add a new dimension to our forward options for the upcoming FAWSL 2 season.”

Umotong is very proven in the FA WSL 2, finishing as the top scorer in the 2016 campaign with 13 goals for Oxford United.

The striker played her youth football with the likes of Birmingham City Reserves, Aston Villa in England and United States’ Wright State Raiders.

She kicked off her professional career with Portsmouth in 2014 and had a fantastic debut season for them 29 goals in 25 league and cup games as Pompey won FA Women's Premier League Southern Division in 2015.

She left Portsmouth for current club Oxford United In February 2016.

She is yet to establish herself in the Super Falcons of Nigeria with just one cap.

She was part of the Falcons’ squad to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada although she didn’t get to play in any game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?bullet
2 Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he...bullet
3 Nwankwo Kanu 6 things Amara Kanu said about her husband's career and...bullet

Football

Tosin Kehinde
Tosin Kehinde Youngster could be first Nigerian to player for Manchester United
Vincent Enyeama
African Cup of Nations What Enyeama, Onazi, Troos-Ekong think about the new AFCON changes
Leroy Sane
Leroy Sane Manchester City forward has a crazy back tattoo
Paul Pogba, Neymar and Lionel Messi
Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder hung out with Neymar, Messi after pre-season friendly against Barcelona