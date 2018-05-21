news

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has invited Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and eight other foreign-based professionals for their African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against Gambia.

Oshoala was stopped by her Chinese club side Dalian Quanjian from participating in the last friendly encounter against France.

Dennerby will, however, get a chance to work with the reigning African Player of the Year for the all-important qualifiers against Gambia.

The first leg of the qualifiers will be played away at Gambia on Tuesday, June 5, while the return leg will be played at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Monday, June 11.

Winners over both legs will progress to the 11th AWCON finals which will be held in Ghana later in 2018.

Dennerby earlier invited 26 home-based players to prosecute the friendly encounter but has included 10 foreign-based stars to bring more experience for the encounter.

The foreign-based stars are expected to start arriving from Tuesday, May 29 to join up with their home-based colleagues in preparation for the encounter.

The 10 foreign-based Super Falcons invitees

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vittsjo GK, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huishang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum IF, Sweden); Faith Ikidi (Pitea IF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Halimat Ayinde (Asarum IF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (KDFF, Sweden)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Desire Oparanozie (EA Guingamp, France); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA)