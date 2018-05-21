Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons coach invites Oshoala 9 others for AWCON clash vs Gambia

Super Falcons Dennerby invites Oshoala, Ordega others for AWCON clash vs Gambia

Dennerby has strengthened his squad with foreign based players ahead of the clash against Gambia.

  • Published:
Super Falcons play The Super Falcons start defending their AWCON title against Gambia (CAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has invited Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and eight other foreign-based professionals for their African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against Gambia.

Oshoala was stopped by her Chinese club side Dalian Quanjian from participating in the last friendly encounter against France.

Dennerby will, however, get a chance to work with the reigning African Player of the Year for the all-important qualifiers against Gambia.

The first leg of the qualifiers will be played away at Gambia on Tuesday, June 5, while the return leg will be played at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Monday, June 11.

Winners over both legs will progress to the 11th AWCON finals which will be held in Ghana later in 2018.

Dennerby earlier invited 26 home-based players to prosecute the friendly encounter but has included 10 foreign-based stars to bring more experience for the encounter.

The foreign-based stars are expected to start arriving from Tuesday, May 29 to join up with their home-based colleagues in preparation for the encounter.

play The Super Falcons lost their last friendly against France

The 10 foreign-based Super Falcons invitees

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vittsjo GK, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huishang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum IF, Sweden); Faith Ikidi (Pitea IF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Halimat Ayinde (Asarum IF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (KDFF, Sweden)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Desire Oparanozie (EA Guingamp, France); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haagbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet

Related Articles

Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian stop Super Falcons star from France friendly
Super Falcons Nigeria's women pull out of tournament in Turkey due to visa issues
Super Falcons Nigeria kick-off preparations for France friendly
Super Falcons France thrash Nigeria 8-0 in friendly game
Super Falcons Dennerby invites 26 players for 2018 AWCON qualifiers Vs Gambia
Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal
Super Falcons France call-up PSG, Bayern Munich, Barcelona stars for Nigeria friendly
Super Falcons Ordega, Oparanozie among 17 players invited for France friendly
Sophia Omidiji 'Oyinbo girl' invited to Super Falcons for friendly against France

Football

England defence coach Paul Gustard is joining Premiership side Harlequins
Football England defence coach Gustard joins Harlequins
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri kisses the Serie A trophy, the club's seventh in a row, but will Roberto Mancini's shakeup make number eight next season more difficult to attain.
Football Italy football shakeup offers hope to Juve's rivals
Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup
Football Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the 2018 FA Cup final
Football Pogba evasive over Manchester United future