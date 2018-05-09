Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles World Cup team will crown my season - Nwakaeme

Anthony Nwakaeme Super Eagles World Cup team will crown my season

Anthony Nwakaeme has scored a total of 17 goals for Hapoel Be’er Sheva this season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anthony Nwakaeme play

Anthony Nwakaeme 

(Goal)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hapoel Be’er Sheva striker Anthony Nwakaeme has revealed that making the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will crown his season.

Nwakaeme has been in good form for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Israeli Premier League where his side sits on top of the standings.

The 29-year-old is on course to claim his third straight league title and hopes his form for his club side can get him a place in the Super Eagles squad going to Russia.

In a report by Complete Sports, Nwakaeme who was not part of Gernot Rohr’s 28-man list for the Super Eagles March friendlies against Poland and Serbia is confident that he can make the final team.

Anthony Nwakaeme, John Ogu, Alex Iwobi play Anthony Nwakaeme made his debut for the Super Eagles in November 2017 (Twitter/MarkOtabor)

 

He said, “Expectations are so high now that the World Cup is so close but I’m hopeful and confident I will get another chance in the Super Eagles.”

 “If I get back into the team, that will cap my season brilliantly well because we are on the verge of making history in Israel.”

John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme play Nwakaeme and Ogu are on the verge of winning the Israeli Premier League for the third time (Twitter/John Ogu )

 

Nwakaeme who made his Super Eagles debut against Algeria in the last World Cup qualifying group match has scored a total of 17 goals for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in all competitions this season.

He and compatriot John Ogu are expected to return to action when Hapoel Be’er Sheva take on third-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv on Saturday, May 12.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Clasicobullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria get slogan for team bus ahead 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry
Super Eagles Rohr recalls Onyekuru, Ebuehi, names 22 others for Algeria, Argentina
John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme Nigerian players win Israeli Super Cup with Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Super Eagles Here are the 28 players invited for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia
Anthony Nwakaeme Nigerian striker scores as Hapoel Be'er Sheva wins Champions League playoff game
Super Eagles Ogu, Omeruo, Nwakaeme board plane to camp in Morocco
Algeria 1 Vs 1 Nigeria Super Eagles round up impressive 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a draw
Super Eagles Ola Aina, Nwakaeme, Ifeanyi have been initiated into the team
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo nets 4 goals, Moses impresses in Cup semi-final, Ndidi is back
Pulse List 2017 10 Nigerian players that won titles with foreign clubs this year

Football

Falconets
Falconets 35 players invited for FIFA U-20 World Cup
Super Falcons
Super Falcons Dennerby invites 26 players for 2018 AWCON qualifiers Vs Gambia
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was part of Germany's victorious team in the last World Cup but is a doubt for the squad in Russia
Football Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup
Flying-Eagles
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 team fly out to Bissau for AFCON qualifiers