Super Eagles World Cup group D opponents Iceland draw 2-2 with Ghana

Super Eagles group opponents Croatia and Iceland could not win their preparatory World Cup games.

Super Eagles group opponents Croatia and Iceland could not win their preparatory World Cup games.

  • Published:
Gylfi Sigurdsson and Nana Ampomah Ghana 2 Iceland 2 play

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Nana Ampomah

(Getty Images)
Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Iceland played out a 2-2 draw with Ghana in a preparatory game for the tournament.

Iceland lost their last friendly game 2-3 against Norway on Saturday, June 2 and were hoping to bounce back with a victory over Ghana before their first match of the World Cup.

Iceland 2-2 Ghana

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Iceland on Thursday, June 7 played out a 2-2 draw against Ghana in a friendly encounter.

Iceland squad play Iceland 2-2 Ghana (HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Iceland were dominant in the first half and were rewarded with two goals before the half time break.

Kari Arnason scored the opener for Iceland in the sixth minute, and the lead was doubled Alfred Finnbogason as Iceland raced to a two goal lead,

The Black Stars however bounced back in the second half Kasim Nuhu with the first goal in the 66th minute.

Ghana got an equaliser through Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the 87th minute as both sides held on for a 2-2 draw.

 

The result means that Iceland go into the tournament were able to proceed to the tournament opener without a loss in their last encounter unlike the Super Eagles.

Iceland play their first match of the tournament against Argentina on Saturday, June 16.

