Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was booed by Nigerian supporters at the Wembley Stadium as the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the Three Lions in a friendly encounter played on Saturday, June 2.

Alli who was born to a Nigerian father and English mother was given a hostile reception for the Nigerian supporters and was booed and whistled at every time he touched the ball.

The 22-year-old was eventually taken off by Gareth Southgate but Nigerian supporters did not back down on the whistles as he left the field of play in the 82ns minute for Fabian Delph.

Alex Iwobi scores Nigeria's first goal against England

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi scored Nigeria's first goal against England in an international friendly played at Wembley on Saturday. June 2.

After England took a first half lead through Gary Cahill and Harry Kane, Iwobi scored Nigeria's first goal against England in th 47th minute to make the score 2-1.

Nigeria went on to lose the friendly encounter but Iwobi was praised on Twitter for his performance.

Starting eleven Nigeria vs England