Anthony Joshua to attend Nigeria vs England friendly match

  • Published:
Jonathan, Anthony Joshua and Ibikunle Amosun play Anthony Joshua is proud of his Nigerian heritage (Twitter/Ogun Info Service)
Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has stated that he will attend the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Three Lions of England scheduled for the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 to be crowned World Heavyweight champion cheered to victory by 90,000 supporters.

England squad play Anthony Joshua will support both the Super Eagles and Three Lions (Getty Images)

The friendly between the Super Eagles and the Three Lions is part of their preparatory matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on when he will make a return to Wembley Stadium, Joshua confirmed that he will attend the game between England and Nigeria.

Super Eagles play Joshua was born in England but has strong ties to Nigeria (Super Eagles)

 

Joshua has strong ties with Nigeria even though he was born in Watford, there is a tattoo of Africa on his biceps.

In a message on the official Twitter handle of the Wembley Stadium, Joshua confirmed he will be present at the game, but refused to pick a side to support.

He said,  “Er, England vs Nigeria I suppose?

“Just make sure you get me the easiest access point to whichever side is winning.”

 

Joshua is the reigning world IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

