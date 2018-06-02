news

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has stated that he will attend the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Three Lions of England scheduled for the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 to be crowned World Heavyweight champion cheered to victory by 90,000 supporters.

The friendly between the Super Eagles and the Three Lions is part of their preparatory matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on when he will make a return to Wembley Stadium, Joshua confirmed that he will attend the game between England and Nigeria.

Joshua has strong ties with Nigeria even though he was born in Watford, there is a tattoo of Africa on his biceps.

In a message on the official Twitter handle of the Wembley Stadium, Joshua confirmed he will be present at the game, but refused to pick a side to support.

He said, “Er, England vs Nigeria I suppose?

“Just make sure you get me the easiest access point to whichever side is winning.”

Joshua is the reigning world IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion.