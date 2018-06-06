Super Eagles vs Czech Republic; starting XI and live updates

news

Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Czech Republic starting XI and game updates for the game on Wednesday, June 6, Kick off: 2PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made two changes to the team that lost 1-2 to England in the last friendly encounter on Saturday, June 2.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who missed the friendly games against England and DR Congo is restored to the starting line up.

Super Eagles starting lineup vs Czech Republic

Starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ogu, Ndidi, Mikel, Ighalo, Moses, Iwobi,

Goalkeeper: Uzoho

Defence: Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Bryan

Midfield:; Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi,

Attack: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,

Bench: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye

Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ahmed Musa, Echiejile; Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi, Iheanacho, Simy.