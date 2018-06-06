Super Eagles vs Czech Republic; starting XI and live updates

Gernot Rohr makes two changes to the Super Eagles team that lost 1-2 against England.
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made two changes to the team that lost 1-2 to England in the last friendly encounter on Saturday, June 2.
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who missed the friendly games against England and DR Congo is restored to the starting line up.
Starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ogu, Ndidi, Mikel, Ighalo, Moses, Iwobi,
Goalkeeper: Uzoho
Defence: Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Bryan
Midfield:; Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi,
Attack: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,
Bench: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye
Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ahmed Musa, Echiejile; Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi, Iheanacho, Simy.