Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles vs Czech Republic; starting XI and live updates

Nigeria vs Czech Republic Super Eagles Starting XI vs Czech Republic

Gernot Rohr makes two changes to the Super Eagles team that lost 1-2 against England.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Here is the Super Eagles starting XI against Czech Republic (Twitter/NFF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Czech Republic starting XI and game updates for the game on Wednesday, June 6, Kick off: 2PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made two changes to the team that lost 1-2 to England in the last friendly encounter on Saturday, June 2.

25 players made Super Eagles' World Cup squad after provisional list play Gernot Rohr makes five changes to Super Eagles team (Twitter)

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who missed the friendly games against England and DR Congo is restored to the starting line up.

Super Eagles starting lineup vs Czech Republic

Starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ogu, Ndidi, Mikel, Ighalo, Moses, Iwobi,

Goalkeeper: Uzoho

Defence: Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Bryan

Midfield:; Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi,

Attack: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,

 

Bench:  Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye

Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ahmed Musa, Echiejile; Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi, Iheanacho, Simy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet
3 Austin Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles great returns to Bolton Wanderers...bullet

Related Articles

Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward says it’s a pity to miss out on World Cup due to injury
2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
2018 FIFA World Cup Leicester City congratulate Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho for making Super Eagles squad
Super Eagles 5 Czech Republic players Nigeria must watch out for
Alex Iwobi Arsenal congratulate midfielder on making Super Eagles World Cup squad
Ola Aina Super Eagles defender reveals why he chose Nigeria over England
Super Eagles Mikel, 22 others arrive in Austria to continue World Cup preparation
Super Eagles Rohr drops Aina, Agu as he names final 23-man squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football

Jorge Jesus has secured his release after a difficult and violent end to the season with Sporting Lisbon.
Football Sporting manager Jesus leaves as crisis rumbles on
Eyes on the prize: Raheem Sterling believes England should target winning the World Cup
Football Sterling, Alli say England shouldn't settle for second best in Russia
Alexander Samedov gave Russia the lead in a warm-up game against Turkey, but the World Cup hosts still could not win
Football Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup
Here's the 23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup
Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Preview Super Eagles final rehearsal before the main performance