Home > Sports > Football >

5 Czech Republic players Super Eagles must watch out for

Super Eagles 5 Czech Republic players Nigeria must watch out for

Here are five important Czech Republic players the Super Eagles should keep an eye on during the match.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Czech Republic squad play Czech Republic have key players that can hurt the Super Eagles (Twitter/Czech Republic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a 2-1 loss to England, the Super Eagles will aim to end their preparatory matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win.

Here are five key players for the Czech Republic which they must watch out for when both sides meet in an international friendly scheduled for Wednesday, June 6, Kick off: 2PM.

5 Czech Republic players the Super Eagles should watch out for

1.    Antonín Barák

Antonín Barák is a 23-year-old midfielder that plays for Udinese in the Italian Serie A.

Since 2016 when he made his debut for the Czech national team,  Barák has made a total of nine appearances and contributed five goals.

Antonin Barak play Antonin Barak is a key player for the Czech Republic (goal)

 

An outstanding debut season with Udinese in which he scored seven goals from a total of 33 appearances Burak is one of the players that can cause problems for the Super Eagles midfield.

At 6ft 3 inches tall, Barák is a serious threat from set pieces which the Super Eagles will have to watch out for.

2.    Vladimír Darida

Vladimír Darida plays in central midfielder for Hertha BSC in the German Bundesliga.

At 27-years-old he is one of the veterans of the Czech Republic national team and has over 45 appearances with four goals.

play Vladimir Darida is a Bundesliga veteran

 

He has more valuable experience playing for the national team and could be a key payer in the team midfield transition to attack, which makes him a player for the Super Eagles to keep an eye on.

3.    Jakub Jankto

Jakub Jankto is a midfielder that plays for Udinese Calcio in the Italian Serie A.

He has an understanding with Barák who he plays with for both club and country but is also not shy of chipping in goals.

Jakub Jankto Czech Republic

At just 22-years-old he is a midfielder he is part of the new generation of players for the Czech national team.

Jakub Jankto play Jakub Jankto is a buzzing star with Udinese (AFP)

 

A key player if given the opportunity, the Super Eagles midfield will have to be wary of him in the encounter.

4.    Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick is another promising talent for the Czech Republic national team who is just 23-years-old.

He plays for AS Roma and is on loan at Sampdoria, he is no Jan Koller but is viewed as a possible future number nine.

Patrik Schick play Patrik Schick is another promising talent for Czech Republic (AFP)

Patrik Schick stats for Czech Republic

Though inexperienced with just two goals in seven appearances for the national team, the Super Eagles defence will have to keep an eye on him.

5.    Tomáš Kalas

The Chelsea fan base in Nigeria may be familiar with Tomas Kalas as he is still on the club’s books but on loan at Fulham.

Tomáš Kalas play Tomas Kala is still on the books of Chelsea

 

At Fulham, he played an important role at Craven Cottage which saw him make a total of 33 appearances this season and gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Tomas Kalas Czech Republic

The 25-year-old defender is one of the new generation of the new Czech national team set up and is expected to be the rock to prevent the Super Eagles forwards from scoring.

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria from where they will proceed to the 2018 FIFA World Cup after the friendly encounter against the Czech Republic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles players get Nike boots
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Nigeria vs England Onazi the 'scape goat' for Super Eagles defeat
Alex Iwobi Arsenal congratulate midfielder on making Super Eagles World Cup squad
2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of England’s squad for 2018 World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Austrian embassy deny Super Eagles crew visa
Nigeria vs DR Congo Simy, Lokosa make Super Eagles debut
Super Eagles Mikel, 22 others arrive in Austria to continue World Cup preparation

Football

Sassuolo's Italian coach Giuseppe Iachini gestures during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Sassuolo at the San Siro stadium in Milan on April 8, 2018.
Football Sassuolo part with coach Iachini
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star returns to training with Portugal after Champions League victory
William Troost-Ekong, Dele Alli, Alex Iwobi
Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watch
Kanu Nwankwo
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great recovers stolen N4M