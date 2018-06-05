news

After a 2-1 loss to England , the Super Eagles will aim to end their preparatory matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win.

Here are five key players for the Czech Republic which they must watch out for when both sides meet in an international friendly scheduled for Wednesday, June 6, Kick off: 2PM.

5 Czech Republic players the Super Eagles should watch out for

1. Antonín Barák

Antonín Barák is a 23-year-old midfielder that plays for Udinese in the Italian Serie A.

Since 2016 when he made his debut for the Czech national team, Barák has made a total of nine appearances and contributed five goals.

An outstanding debut season with Udinese in which he scored seven goals from a total of 33 appearances Burak is one of the players that can cause problems for the Super Eagles midfield.

At 6ft 3 inches tall, Barák is a serious threat from set pieces which the Super Eagles will have to watch out for.

2. Vladimír Darida

Vladimír Darida plays in central midfielder for Hertha BSC in the German Bundesliga.

At 27-years-old he is one of the veterans of the Czech Republic national team and has over 45 appearances with four goals.

He has more valuable experience playing for the national team and could be a key payer in the team midfield transition to attack, which makes him a player for the Super Eagles to keep an eye on.

3. Jakub Jankto

Jakub Jankto is a midfielder that plays for Udinese Calcio in the Italian Serie A.

He has an understanding with Barák who he plays with for both club and country but is also not shy of chipping in goals.

Jakub Jankto Czech Republic

At just 22-years-old he is a midfielder he is part of the new generation of players for the Czech national team.

A key player if given the opportunity, the Super Eagles midfield will have to be wary of him in the encounter.

4. Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick is another promising talent for the Czech Republic national team who is just 23-years-old.

He plays for AS Roma and is on loan at Sampdoria, he is no Jan Koller but is viewed as a possible future number nine.

Patrik Schick stats for Czech Republic

Though inexperienced with just two goals in seven appearances for the national team, the Super Eagles defence will have to keep an eye on him.

5. Tomáš Kalas

The Chelsea fan base in Nigeria may be familiar with Tomas Kalas as he is still on the club’s books but on loan at Fulham.

At Fulham, he played an important role at Craven Cottage which saw him make a total of 33 appearances this season and gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Tomas Kalas Czech Republic

The 25-year-old defender is one of the new generation of the new Czech national team set up and is expected to be the rock to prevent the Super Eagles forwards from scoring.