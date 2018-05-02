Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles Victor Moses ready to face former England teammates

Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammates

Victor Moses played for England youth setups before he switched his allegiance to Nigeria.

  Published:
Victor Moses played for Chelsea before he switched to Nigeria (Richard Heathcote Getty Images)
Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has declared he is ready to face his former teammates when Nigeria take on the Three Lions of England in an international friendly scheduled for Saturday, June 2.

Moses turned out for the English national team youth setups before he switched his allegiance to Nigeria in 2011.

Now 27-years-old, Moses once played alongside Danny Welbeck, Danny Rose, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker in various English youth setups.

The Chelsea Player of the Year nominee, took to his official Twitter account to express his readiness for the match against England at the Wembley Stadium.

The message on his Twitter account said,  ''Super Eagles are coming to Wembley! Not long to go until we meet the 3 Lions #NaijaTakeover #SoarSuperEagles.''

 

Moses is expected to be part of the players called up by Gernot Rohr for the preparatory matches against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic.

Victor Moses play Moses last scored for Nigeria against Poland (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

Since he represented England at major tournaments such as the UEFA European U-17 Championship and 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Moses has played for the Super Eagles at the 2013 African Cup of Nations which Nigeria won, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Moses who was crowned the NFF Player of the Year has made a total of 30 appearances for the Super Eagles and contributed 11 goals since his debut in 2011.

