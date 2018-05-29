Home > Sports > Football >

Twitter users blame pitch for 1-1 draw with DR Congo

Nigeria vs DR Congo Nigerians unhappy with Port Harcourt pitch on Twitter

Twitter users were not impressed with the state of the pitch used for the Nigeria vs DR Congo game.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Nigerians unhappy as DR Congo spoil last home game before 2018 FIFA World Cup (Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at home by DR Congo on Monday, May 28 which was much talked about on Twitter as it was the Super Eagles last home game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles performance blamed on bad pitch

Key Super Eagles players such as captain Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, were rested by Gernot Rohr for the encounter.

Twitter users however were not impressed with the pitch of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The revealed their frustrations online stating that the pitch is not conducive for playing and could have injured some foreign based players as they prepare for the tournament.

 

 

 

Lokosa, Simy make debut

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr gave forwards Simeon Nwankwo and Junior Lokosa their debut appearance.

Both players were in action from the start for the encounter and Twitter reacted to the performance of the newcomers.

Super Eagles vs DR Congo play The Super Eagles were held to a draw by DR Congo (Tobi Adepoju)

Simy Nwamkwo drew comparisons to Super Eagles great Nwankwo Kano, while Lokosa who plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) was also applauded for his performance.

 

DR Congo spoil farewell match

The DR Congo side had some top players that could spoil the Super Eagles farewell match before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The game ended in a draw but Twitter users called for improvement from the Super Eagles ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

From individuals and as a team, the Super Eagles were asked to step up their performances so as not to be humiliated in Russia.

 

 

The Super Eagles will have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on the Three Lions of England in their next friendly encounter on Saturday, June 2.

