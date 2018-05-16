Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles to visit Buhari before jetting out for Russia

Super Eagles National team players to visit Buhari before jetting out for Russia

The courtesy visit is to meet the president of the country they will be representing in Russia.

Who makes 23-man Super Eagles squad after provisional list? play Super Eagles to visit Buhari before jetting out for Russia (Twitter)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, May 29 visit President Muhammadu Buhari before they head out for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles players are expected in the country for the Monday, May 28 friendly game against DR Congo in Port Harcourt.

Muhammadu Buhari play Buhari will host Super Eagles of Nigeria on May 29 (Coca-Cola )

 

The friendly game is to canvass home support ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

A day after the friendly game in Port Harcourt, the Super Eagles contingent will jet to Abuja where they will meet Buhari.

Schedule before 2018 World Cup

After the visit, the Super Eagles will fly to England where they will face England in a friendly game on Saturday, June 2. In Wembley.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play three friendly games before the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images))

 

After that friendly game, they will face the Czech Republic in their last warm-up game before their first 2018 World Cup fixture against Croatia in Russia on Saturday, June 16.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has named a 30-man provisional squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup and will cut it down to 23 on or before Wednesday, June 6.

