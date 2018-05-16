Super Eagles to visit Buhari before jetting out for Russia

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, May 29 visit President Muhammadu Buhari before they head out for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles players are expected in the country for the Monday, May 28 friendly game against DR Congo in Port Harcourt .

The friendly game is to canvass home support ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

A day after the friendly game in Port Harcourt, the Super Eagles contingent will jet to Abuja where they will meet Buhari.

The courtesy visit is to meet the president of the country they will be representing in Russia.

Schedule before 2018 World Cup

After the visit, the Super Eagles will fly to England where they will face England in a friendly game on Saturday, June 2. In Wembley.

After that friendly game, they will face the Czech Republic in their last warm-up game before their first 2018 World Cup fixture against Croatia in Russia on Saturday, June 16.