Super Eagles to play Sierra Leone in WAFU Cup

Super Eagles Nigeria to play Sierra Leone in WAFU Cup

The 2017 WAFU Cup will be played in the cities of Sekondi-Takoradi and Cape Coast from September 9.

  Published:
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Sierra Leone in the qualifiers for the group stage of WAFU Cup.

The WAFU Cup which is contested by representative teams of the West African Football Union is making a comeback with the 2017 edition set to kick off in September.

Draw for the tournament for home-based players was held on Thursday, July 27 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

ALSO READ: Ezenwa named captain of Super Eagles Team B

WAFU Cup play The 2017 WAFU Cup draw took place on Thursday, July 27 in Ghana (Fox Sports)

 

For the 2017 editions, the 16 participating teams will play single knockout games before the winners advance to two four-team groups.

2010 champions Nigeria have been drawn to play Sierra Leone in a double header to progress to the group stage.

Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf is in charge of the Super Eagles Team B (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

 

Nigeria will be represented by the Super Eagles Team B who are currently in camp in Kano ahead of their double header against Republic of Benin for the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifiers.

Super Eagles chief coach Salisu Yusuf is in charge of the Super Eagles home-based team.

WAFU Cup Draw

Zone A (Sekondi-Takoradi)

Ghana vs. The Gambia, Nigeria vs. Sierra Leone, Mali vs. Mauritania, Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau

Zone B (Cape Coast)

Senegal vs. Liberia, Burkina Faso vs. Niger, Cote d'Ivoire vs. Togo, Benin vs. Cape Verde

