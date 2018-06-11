Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles to cause upset at 2018 FIFA World Cup - AS Roma

AS Roma Italian side say Super Eagles did not win friendlies to cause upset at World Cup

Despite the Super Eagles suffering back to back defeats, AS Roma are backing them to win the World Cup.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not make it to round of 16, here’s why play AS Roma have backed the Super Eagles to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter)
Italian side AS Roma have backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria after consecutive losses in friendlies encounters by stating that they will cause an upset at the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles lost their third warm up match against Czech Republic, on Wednesday June 6, which meant that they failed to win all their preparatory games before the tournament.

The Serie A outfit are however optimistic about the Super Eagles chances despite the friendly results and have earlier shown support for Nigeria as they will not be able to support the Italian national side who failed to qualify for the tournament.

AS Roma made the declaration continuously backing the Super Eagles for glory in Russia through several messages on their official Twitter account.

The Italian side posted a message of support through a message which said, "You can’t cause an upset at the World Cup if you win all your pre-tournament warm-up games #ForzaSuperEagles,#ForzaRoma."

play Sadiq Umar plays for AS Roma (brila.net)

AS Roma's support for the Super Eagles could possibly be because they have on their books two Nigerian youngsters.

Sadiq Umar who was loaned out to the Eredivisie with NAC Breda, and Nura Abdullahi was also loaned out to Serie B outfit Perugia.

Nura Abdullahi play Nura Abdullahi is another Nigerian player at Roma (Daily Post)

 

Gernot Rohr's men are in group D alongside favourites Argentina are European sides Croatia and Iceland.

The Super Eagles are currently camped in Austria where preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are being intensified.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

