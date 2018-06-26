news

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina in their final group D fixture after a 2-0 loss to Croatia and 2-0 win against Iceland.

Gernot Rohr's team hope to progress to the round of 16 by beating Lionel Messi and his teammates.

In a bid for victory, the Super Eagles have been boosted by support from Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City.

Arsenal support Alex Iwobi and Super Eagles against Argentina

Arsenal have thrown their support behind their midfielder Alex Iwobi and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

A statement on Arsenal's official handle provides support for the Super Eagles.

The message said, "A big, big game lies ahead for #BIG18 and @NGSuperEagles, All the best to our Naija boy, @alexiwobi - we're all behind you "

Leicester City support Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi, Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi against Argentina

Leicester City have also thrown their support behind the Super Eagles and their players Ahmed Musa, Kelechi, Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester City's official Twitter account put up a picture of Iheanacho and Musa in the Super Eagles jerseys along with a caption of the fox and the Nigerian flag.

Time, kick off of Nigeria vs Argentina World Cup clash