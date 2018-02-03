Home > Sports > Football >

Isaac Success has set his sights on rescuing Malaga from relegation.

  • Published:
Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has stated he intends to save Spanish side Malaga from relegation this season.

Success moved Malaga on loan from English Premier League side Watford on deadline day of the 2018 winter transfer window, and is looking already looking forward to his challenge with his new club.

A short video clip posted on Malaga's official Twitter handle, shows Success arriving from the airport and declaring that he arrived to help the club in the battle to avoid the drop.

Success who spoke Spanish fluently was quoted to say "I'm here to do what needs to be done to save the team".

The Nigerian striker will see this loan move as an opportunity to get game time, as he has struggled to establish himself at Watford,  due to persistent injury troubles.

Malaga are confirmed the signing of Success on the club's official Twitter handle, and he will team up with compatriot Brown Ideye who earlier moved to Malaga also on loan.

In order to save Malaga, Success will have to replicate the form he showed while in Spain with Granada which earned him a move to Watford.

His move to Spain could possibly bring him back into Gernot Rohr's team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

