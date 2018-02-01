Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles striker Isaac Success joins Malaga on loan

Isaac Success Super Eagles forward joins Malaga on loan

Spanish Laliga side Malaga have signed in Super Eagles forward Isaac Success on loan

Isaac Success play Super Eagles striker Isaac Success has joined Malaga on loan (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has joined Spanish LaLiga side Malaga on loan for the rest of the season.

Success moved to English Premier League side Watford from Spanish side Granada in the 2016 summer transfer window.

However, he has struggled to establish himself with Hornets, contributing just one goal in 19 appearances in his debut season due to persistent injury troubles.

Malaga are confirmed the signing of Success on the club's official Twitter handle, and he will team up with compatriot Brown Ideye who earlier moved to Malaga also on loan.

 

Watford new manager Javi Gracia brought in Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona and was willing to allow Success leave on loan.

 

A move away from Vicarage road for Success could now bring him into Gernot Rohr's team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Malaga would hope Success can replicate the form he showed while in Spain with Granada that earned him a move to Watford.

