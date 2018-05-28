Home > Sports > Football >

Simy, Lokosa make Super Eagles debut in 1-1 draw vs DR Congo

Simy, Lokosa make Super Eagles debut in 1-1 draw vs DR Congo

Gernot Rohr handed out a first Super Eagles appearance to two new players.

  • Published:
William Troost Ekong, Simy Nwankwo play Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw with DR Congo (Kelvin Ekerete)
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr gave forwards Simeon Nwankwo and Junior Lokosa their debut appearance as Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in an international friendly game played on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Both Simy and Lokosa started the game against the Leopards of DR Congo.

Simy who plays for Crotone in the Italian Serie A  spear headed the Eagles attack and was a constant threat to the DR Congo defense.

Lokosa who plays for Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars was also on from the start but was replaced by Ahmed Musa in the 71st minute of the encounter while Simy played all 90 minutes.

Super Eagles vs DR Congo play The game was played in Port Harcourt (Tobi Adepoju)

The Super Eagles took the lead in the encounter through  William Troost Ekong in the 13th minute, but were unable to wrap up the result as Cédric Ngulubi Kilua converted a penalty to equalise after Ola Aina brought down a DR Congo player in the box.

Both Simy and Lokosa will now look towards adding more caps when the Super Eagles take on the Three Lions of England in their next friendly encounter on Saturday, June 2.

