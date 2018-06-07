news

Czech Republic coach Karel Jarolim has stated that his team should have beaten the Super Eagles at least 2-0, while also blaming the weather for the result of the friendly encounter played on Wednesday, June 6.

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Czech Republic which made it two consecutive losses for the Gernot Rohr led side.

Tomas Kalas scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute which turned out to be the difference between both sides.

Speaking to the Czech Republic national team website, Jarolim revealed that the Super Eagles should have lost with more goals and blamed the bad weather.

He said, "The change in the weather was unpleasant, and it was important that we were leading, it could have been even more positive if we had two goals, especially Patrik Schick had a 100% chance there, and the way the team presents itself and shows the character.”

Czech Republic goalscorer Kalas also stated that the pitch did not allow them to score more than one goal against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The game was called off for five minutes during the second half due to persistent rainfall and Kalas was not impressed with the state of the pitch.

He said, "Nigeria was a better team than Australia, even though it did not play on such a good pitch. the power of football had little to do with us mainly when we were halfway to the second half or saw the balloon as the rain had blown in. If it had been lost."