Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles should have lost 2-0 - Czech coach Karel Jarolim

Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Czech coach says Super Eagles should have lost 2-0

Kalas' goal gave Czech Republic a 1-0 win over Nigeria, but coach Jarolim believes his side could have scored more.

  • Published:
Tomas Kalas scored for Czech Republic against the Super Eagles play Czech Republic coach says his team should have scored more than one goal
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Czech Republic coach Karel Jarolim has stated that his team should have beaten the Super Eagles at least 2-0, while also blaming the weather for the result of the friendly encounter played on Wednesday, June 6.

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Czech Republic which made it two consecutive losses for the Gernot Rohr led side.

Tomas Kalas scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute which turned out to be the difference between both sides.

Speaking to the Czech Republic national team website, Jarolim revealed that the Super Eagles should have lost with more goals and blamed the bad weather.

Brian Idowu play The Super Eagles could not recover from an early goal

He said, "The change in the weather was unpleasant, and it was important that we were leading, it could have been even more positive if we had two goals, especially Patrik Schick had a 100% chance there, and the way the team presents itself and shows the character.”

Czech Republic goalscorer Kalas also stated that the pitch did not allow them to score more than one goal against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The game was called off for five minutes during the second half due to persistent rainfall and Kalas was not impressed with the state of the pitch.

Mikel Obi play Czech Republic feel they should have scored more goals

He said, "Nigeria was a better team than Australia, even though it did not play on such a good pitch. the power of football had little to do with us mainly when we were halfway to the second half or saw the balloon as the rain had blown in. If it had been lost."

The Super Eagles will continue their preparations in the Austrian camp ahead of their first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia on Saturday, June, 16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet

Related Articles

Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup
Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Mikel Obi blames long drive for defeat
Nigeria vs Czech Republic Super Eagles Starting XI vs Czech Republic
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward says it’s a pity to miss out on World Cup due to injury
Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Nigerians not optimistic about World Cup after loss to Czech Republic
2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
2018 FIFA World Cup Leicester City congratulate Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho for making Super Eagles squad
Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Gernot Rohr says friendly results don't matter
Super Eagles 5 Czech Republic players Nigeria must watch out for
Alex Iwobi Arsenal congratulate midfielder on making Super Eagles World Cup squad

Football

Alex Iwobi
Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic Super Eagles players’ rating in 2018 World Cup warm-up
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal squad pose with President Rebelo de Sousa
2018 FIFA World Cup Ronaldo, teammates meet Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil is an injury concern before the World Cup with a knee injury and will miss Friday's warm-up match against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen.
Football Injured Ozil to miss Germany's final World Cup warm-up
Italian Rolando Maran (L) was appointed Cagliari coach on Thursday.
Football Italian Maran appointed Cagliari coach