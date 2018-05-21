news

This is the score card of the Super Eagles players (Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi) who play in the Premier League and are all part of Gernot Rohr's 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho completed a big money move from Manchester City to Leicester City in the 2017 summer transfer window and was expected to form a formidable strike partnership with Jamie Vardy.

Iheanacho however had to wait until Leicester City’s 30th game in the Premier League to score his first league goal in the 4-1 win against West Bromwich Albion .

He however the season on a better noted scoring in the last two games of the season against high profile sides such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kelechi Iheanacho Premier League stats

Iheanacho made a total of 21 appearances for Leicester City in the Premier League from a possible 38 matches.

The 21-year-old made 14 appearances from the bench and started just seven games.

Along with his three goals, he contributed three assists and had a total of 27 shots at goal.

Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi in his third season with the Gunners, which was expected to be the one in which he would have a more prominent role in the starting line up.

Alex Iwobi Premier League stats

Compared to Iheanacho, Iwobi started more matches with a total of 26 appearances.

Iwobi was replaced during a match 17 times and came off the bench in four matches.

Iwobi was able to contribute a three goals and five assists over the season, numbers which he will want to improve upon if he is to earn a starting shirt under the new manager at Arsenal.

Victor Moses

NFF Player of the Year winner Victor Moses could not retain the Premier League title which his Chelsea side.

The 27-year-old fought off competition from summer signing Davide Zappacosta, to affirm his role as Antonio Conte’s preferred right wing back.

Victor Moses Premier League stats

Moses made a total of 28 appearances from a possible 38, he was taken off in 11 games and introduced from the bench in three.

Moses scored three goals and also contributed three assists.

Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles midfield enforcer Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi has the most appearances in the Premier League of the Nigerian players.

Ndidi was at the heart of Leicester City’s midfield, he made a total of 33 appearances and was only substituted once in the game in which he sustained an injury.

Wilfred Ndidi Premier League stats

The five games Ndidi missed were due to red cards and his late injury and was rewarded for his performances with the Leicester City Young Player of the Year award.

The 21-year-old did not score any goal but contributed three assists and top the total tackles with 138 ahead of several top players.