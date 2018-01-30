news

English born striker Sammy Ameobi has revealed that he dreams about a World Cup place with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Sammy Oluwaseyi Ameobi who is the younger brother of former Super Eagles striker Shola Ameobi revealed in an interview with the Bolton news that he hopes to represent Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Bolton Wanderers forward was born in England and has represented the English Under 21 team,but has decided to pledge his allegiance to the Super Eagles going to the World Cup.

He said “I want to solely represent Nigeria, Hopefully that opportunity will come but it will only possibly happen if I play well on a weekly basis, which is what I am aiming to do here at Bolton Wanderers"

Sammy has never being capped by the Nigeria's senior team, however he has featured in friendly games for Nigeria at U-20 level in 2011.

The 25-year-old admitted it will be difficult to break into Gernot Rohr's team but hopes to emulate his brother Shola who was part of the Super Eagles team to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He said “With it being a World Cup year who knows what could happen? “It would be great to be a part of that, but there’s a lot of hard work ahead for me if that’s even possible"

“It isn’t easy breaking into the international team. Shola did it and I can only hope to follow in his footsteps!”

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been drawn alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup