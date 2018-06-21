news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has disagreed with Jose Mourinho over his opinion that Mikel John Obi cannot play as a No 10.

After Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Rohr was heavily criticised over his decision to stick with Mikel Obi as his No 10 with Alex Iwobi on the wing.

Mourinho who has worked with Mikel in the past at Chelsea joined in the debate, opining that Mikel is a bad No. 10 .

“Nigeria lost a good No.6 to get a bad No.10,” Mourinho said.

Rohr insists

Super Eagles boss Rohr has, however, hit back, Referencing his past success with the team, with Mikel Obi as the No. 10.

“Perhaps he wants us to play with three number 6,” Rohr said in response to Mourinho’s comments.

— Team Nigeria Intl (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“We won out games for two years I have been here with Obi Mikel in this offensive position.

“He is key with his passes, remember against Cameroon, we won 4-0, it was exactly the same organisation.

“So if we have played this Mikel as a No. 6 and another No. 10 and we lost the game, you would have the same questions.”

Mikel ready to play anywhere

Mikel on the other hand is ready to be a sacrifice and play anywhere for the good of the team .

“If I have to sacrifice for this team to progress, I will. If I have to sacrifice a position, go play wherever, I will do that for this team to win games,” the midfielder said in a press conference ahead of Super Eagles game against Iceland.

“It is very fascinating. I played in this position for the last 1 ½ years. Nobody complained. I feel comfortable to play on both positions and I do everything I can for the team to win."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are expected to take on Iceland on Friday, June 22 in their second Group game of the 2018 World Cup.