Super Eagles’s coach Rohr disagrees with Mourinho over Mikel

Super Eagles Nigeria’s coach Rohr disagrees with Mourinho over Mikel’s position

Rohr dismisses Mourinho's comment that Mikel cannot play as a NO. 10 for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Super Eagles coach Rohr disagrees with Mourinho over Mikel’s position (Alex Livesey Getty Images)
Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has disagreed with Jose Mourinho over his opinion that Mikel John Obi cannot play as a No 10.

After Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Rohr was heavily criticised over his decision to stick with Mikel Obi as his No 10 with Alex Iwobi on the wing.

Mourinho who has worked with Mikel in the past at Chelsea joined in the debate, opining that Mikel is a bad No. 10.

Nigeria lost a good No.6 to get a bad No.10,” Mourinho said.

Gernot Rohr play Rohr stands behind his decision to play Mikel Obi as a number 10 (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rohr insists

Super Eagles boss Rohr has, however, hit back, Referencing his past success with the team, with Mikel Obi as the No. 10.

Perhaps he wants us to play with three number 6,” Rohr said in response to Mourinho’s comments.

 

We won out games for two years I have been here with Obi Mikel in this offensive position.

“He is key with his passes, remember against Cameroon, we won 4-0, it was exactly the same organisation.

“So if we have played this Mikel as a No. 6 and another No. 10 and we lost the game, you would have the same questions.”

Mikel ready to play anywhere

Mikel on the other hand is ready to be a sacrifice and play anywhere for the good of the team.

“If I have to sacrifice for this team to progress, I will. If I have to sacrifice a position, go play wherever, I will do that for this team to win games,” the midfielder said in a press conference ahead of Super Eagles game against Iceland.

It is very fascinating. I played in this position for the last 1 ½ years. Nobody complained. I feel comfortable to play on both positions and I do everything I can for the team to win."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are expected to take on Iceland on Friday, June 22 in their second Group game of the 2018 World Cup.

