Super Eagles :  Rohr says semi-final is the target at 2018 FIFA World Cup

German Tactician and coach of the super eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr says the minimum expectation of the super eagles is to get to the semi-finals of the world cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria was the first African country to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup beating the likes of Algeria, Zambia and Cameroon in Group B of the qualifiers. 

Nigeria’s best showing at a World Cup was reaching the round of 16 on three previous occasions (1994, 1998 and 2014).

Rohr expects the team to go two steps better this time around. 

‘’They are already out of the group stage to go to the round of 16, especially in 2014 when they faced the French team (0-2 defeat),’’ Rohr told French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

‘’We will try to do as well. Unfortunately, here, the ambitions are a little more excessive: the team must reach at least the semi-finals. ‘’We have the ambition of the leaders to manage, even if I get along very well with the president (Amaju Pinnick), who came to get me.”

 ‘’There are many people at the Federation (NFF). As in all African countries, it’s never easy. But for now, it’s going very well.’’ He concludes.

Nigeria still have a dead rubber match to play against Algeria in the final game of the qualifiers with a mouth-watering friendly to follow four days later against South American giants Argentina.

Rohr would be using this matches to fine-tune preparations for the World Cup and would hope to round out the year with some wins.

