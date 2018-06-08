Super Eagles' Gernot Rohr gets N32M for 2018 World Cup qualification

news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has been paid N32m ($15,000) for guiding Nigeria to qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to four wins and two draws (one of the draws was ruled to be a loss as punishment for fielding a suspended player) during the group stage of the qualifiers.

The German was appointed coach of the Super Eagles in August 2016 after they had progressed to the group stage of the qualifiers.

For each game of the qualifiers, the 64-year-old earned N5m ($15,000) while his assistants received N3.6m ($10,000) per game.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to victories over Zambia (twice), Algeria, and Cameroon in the group stage of the qualifiers.

Rohr is the fourth foreign coach to manage the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the FIFA World Cup.