Super Eagles Boss Rohr hints goalkeeper Uzoho will be in World Cup squad

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has hinted that Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will be in Nigeria’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ahead of the Super Eagles sixth World Cup appearance in Russia, there are uncertainties over who will be Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper at the summer tournament.

With former Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme focusing on his recovery after being diagnosed with June 2017, Rohr is currently without a recognised number one in front of his goal ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Special attention for Uzoho

Special attention is, however, being paid to Uzoho to suggest that he might be Super Eagles number one goalkeeper at the World Cup.

According to an information from the media officer of the Super Eagles, Ademola Olajire, Rohr has sent one of his goalkeeper trainers Pionetti Enrico to Spain to work with the 19-year-old at Deportivo de La Coruna.

Photos released by Olajire show Enrico working with Uzoho alongside other coaches La Coruna.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper made his Super Eagles debut in Nigeria’s 4-2 win over Argentina in a November 2017 friendly game in Russia.

Uzoho played the second 45 minutes of the game and was impressive in the game.