Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at CAF Awards

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, coach Gernot Rohr and the Falconets, Nigeria women's national under-20 football team all lost out at the 2017 CAF Awards.

The trio was in the running for several awards at the CAF Awards ceremony that held in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, January 4.

Super Eagles of Nigeria were in the running for National Team of the Year but lost out to the Pharaohs of Egypt who had a remarkable 2017. Cameroon were also nominated.

Egypt got to the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but lost to eventual champions Cameroon.

They recovered to book a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their first World Cup tournament since 1990.

It was only fitting for Hector Cuper, coach of the Egypt national team to win the Coach of the Year award beating Super Eagles boss Rohr.

The Other coach nominated in this category was L'Hussein Amoutta of Wydad Casablanca.

Nigeria women's national under-20 football team and Ghana U-20 Women’s team were beaten to the Women's National Team of the Year award by South Africa’s Senior National Women's Team Bayana Bayana.

The only Nigerian win of the night was Asisat Oshoala who won the 2017 African Women’s Player of the Year award.

Awards of the night

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Club of the Year

Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

Legend

Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)

Platinum Award

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana

George Weah – President-elect of Liberia & former World, Africa and European Player of the Year

Fans’ Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord), Junior Ajayi (Nigeria & Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)