Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at CAF Awards

CAF Awards Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at African football big night

The trio was in the running for several awards at the CAF Awards ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Super Eagles of Nigeria lose out at CAF Awards (Getty Images )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, coach Gernot Rohr and the Falconets, Nigeria women's national under-20 football team all lost out at the 2017 CAF Awards.

The trio was in the running for several awards at the CAF Awards ceremony that held in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, January 4.

2017 CAF Awards winners play The CAF Awards' nominees and winners (Twitter/CAF-online)

 

Super Eagles of Nigeria were in the running for National Team of the Year but lost out to the Pharaohs of Egypt who had a remarkable 2017. Cameroon were also nominated.

 

Egypt got to the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but lost to eventual champions Cameroon.

They recovered to book a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their first World Cup tournament since 1990.

It was only fitting for Hector Cuper, coach of the Egypt national team to win the Coach of the Year award beating Super Eagles boss Rohr.

 

The Other coach nominated in this category was L'Hussein Amoutta of Wydad Casablanca.

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr lost to Hector Cuper (Pulse)

 

Nigeria women's national under-20 football team and Ghana U-20 Women’s team were beaten to the Women's National Team of the Year award by South Africa’s Senior National Women's Team Bayana Bayana.

 

The only Nigerian win of the night was Asisat Oshoala who won the 2017 African Women’s Player of the Year award.

Awards of the night

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Club of the Year

Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

Legend

Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)

Platinum Award

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana

George Weah – President-elect of Liberia & former World, Africa and European Player of the Year

Fans’ Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord), Junior Ajayi (Nigeria & Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star is spending time with his family in...bullet
2 Victor Anichebe Nigerian footballer now dating a white woman after...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star is most fined player at Arsenal for...bullet

Related Articles

CAF Awards Drogba, Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe spice up ceremony
Mohamed Salah Egyptian star rounds up brilliant 2017 with African Player of the Year award
African Player of the Year Enyeama questions Jay Jay Okocha's snub
African Player of the Year Kanu Nwankwo is the last Nigerian player to win award
Pulse List 2017 Best African XI of the year
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
Super Eagles Nigeria’s national team, Coach Rohr grab CAF nominations
Pulse List 2017 5 standout Nigerian sportspersons of the year

Football

Kanu Nwankwo and Sepp Blatter
African Player of the Year Kanu Nwankwo is the last Nigerian player to win award
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, seen during a training session following his welcoming ceremony at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, on December 31, 2017
Football Costa's sizzling return reignites Atletico Madrid
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
CAF Awards Drogba, Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe spice up ceremony
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, seen in action during their French League Cup round of 16 match against Strasbourg (RCSA), at the Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, on December 13, 2017
Football French Cup kings PSG wait for January transfer moves