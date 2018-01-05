Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at CAF Awards

The trio was in the running for several awards at the CAF Awards ceremony.
Super Eagles of Nigeria were in the running for National Team of the Year but lost out to the Pharaohs of Egypt who had a remarkable 2017. Cameroon were also nominated.
Egypt got to the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but lost to eventual champions Cameroon.
They recovered to book a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their first World Cup tournament since 1990.
It was only fitting for Hector Cuper, coach of the Egypt national team to win the Coach of the Year award beating Super Eagles boss Rohr.
The Other coach nominated in this category was L'Hussein Amoutta of Wydad Casablanca.
Nigeria women's national under-20 football team and Ghana U-20 Women’s team were beaten to the Women's National Team of the Year award by South Africa’s Senior National Women's Team Bayana Bayana.
The only Nigerian win of the night was Asisat Oshoala who won the 2017 African Women’s Player of the Year award.
African Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)
Youth Player of the Year
Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)
Coach of the Year
Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Club of the Year
Wydad Athletic Club
National Team of the Year
Egypt
Women’s National Team of the Year
South Africa
Legend
Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)
Platinum Award
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana
George Weah – President-elect of Liberia & former World, Africa and European Player of the Year
Fans’ Finest XI
Goalkeeper: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel)
Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)
Midfielders: Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord), Junior Ajayi (Nigeria & Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)