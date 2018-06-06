Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles right back Ola Aina reacts to World Cup snub

Ola Aina Super Eagles right back hopeful of making 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ola Aina did not make the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but wishes the team well in Russia.

  Published:
Ola Aina play Ola Aina backs Super Eagles despite World Cup snub (Catherine Ivill Getty Images)
Super Eagles right back Olaoluwa Aina is hopeful of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he was dropped from the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aina who was included in Gernot Rohr’s initial 30-man provisional list for the World Cup played in the Super Eagles 1-1 draw with DR Congo in Port-Harcourt.

Brought in as a substitute, Aina was responsible for the penalty awarded to DR Congo which led to their equalizer.

He was not given any game time in the 2-1 loss to England and was not included in the final 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles play Ola Aina will not be part of the Super Eagles going to Russia (Twitter/NFF)

Rohr preferred experienced Elderson Echiejile and Brian Idowu to fill the left back position while he opted for Abdullahi Shehu and Tyronne Ebuehi in the right back position.

The 21-year-old, however, showed no bitterness as he took to his official Twitter handle to wish the team well in Russia.

He said, ''Maybe next time.. I want to wish the boys all the very best out in Russia make our Nation proud #soarsupereagles #MrLulu        ''.

 

Aina has played a total of four matches for Nigeria and will hope to be recalled to the Super Eagles for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles on Friday, September 7.

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria where they will take on the Czech Republic in another friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6, Kick off; 2PM

