Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Friday, June 22.

Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their group opener and bounced back with a victory against Iceland.

Two well taken goals from Ahmed Musa in the second half keeps Nigeria's hope of qualifying to the round of 16 alive.

The Super Eagles players have also now taken to their social media accounts to reflect on the outcome of the game against Iceland and as well as to look forward to the their next group D fixture against Argentina.

Here is what the Super Eagles players are saying after the Iceland game

Ahmed Musa who scored the two goals for the Super Eagles took to his Instagram account to post a video of his goals, with a caption, "What a day"

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi hailed the team performance with a message which said, "Thank you to all @ng_supereagles fans! You carried us through to victory! Thank you to all my fans in Africa! On to the next one! #soarsupereagles"

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi who came in for Oghenekaro Etebo in the second half posted a picture of the team with a caption, "Big Performance From All The Boys Today!! Congrats "

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said, "This is for the 180 million Nigerians "

New Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi who came in as a substitute for Bryan Idowu said, "Happy with my World Cup Debut and Thankfull for the result! "

William Troost Ekong who was a rock at the back said, "God is faithful all the time. This was for 180 million Nigerians. Onto the next one Tuesday. "

Brighton & Hove Albion new recruit Leon Balogun said, "Recovered, bounced back & got that W. And it tastes so sweet. Great opportunity in our hands now, so focus is on Tuesday already - let’s make it happen "

The Super Eagles will hope to book a place in the round of 16 when they take on Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates on Tuesday, June 26.