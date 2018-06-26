news

Super Eagles were praised after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , on Tuesday, June 26.

Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 through goals from Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo late effort that cancelled out a penalty by Victor Moses.

Nigeria vs Argentina stats

Twitter Nigeria were proud of the effort of the Super Eagles against Argentina

Twitter users were proud of the display of the Super Eagles even though they lost to Argentina and failed to qualify for the round of 16.

Here are reactions about the performance of the Super Eagles, "A great performance by our @NGSuperEagles. We fought a good fight. However, you win some, you lose some. Raise your heads up, you inspired all 180 million of us. Thank you. #SoarSuperEagles #NGAARG"

"So, today we lost and we are out of the World Cup. We were denied a clear penalty. We should have thrown on defenders and held on for the last 5 minutes. But we gave it our all. It was not to be this time. Broken but unbowed! Naija 4 Life!!#NGAARG"

"There were over 66,000 people in that stadium. 65,500 were rooting for Argentina, which, by the way, has one of the greatest players OF ALL TIME. Impossible odds, but we went down fighting. That's why I cheered like a mad man, that's why I'm proud of the Super Eagles. #NGAARG"

Odion Ighalo the scape goat as Nigeria lose to Argentina

Nigerian Twitter users blamed striker Odion Ighalo for not converting chances for the Super Eagles before Argentina scored the winner.

Here are reactions to his performance, "still proud of nigeria...you did us proud ...if anyone has Ighalo's address please let me know"

"This guy here, Odion Ighalo, is the true definition of a lazy Nigerian youth."

"Unbelievable drama. Ighalo will have nightmares about that chance, poor lad. Nigeria couldn't have given much more."

Nigeria out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The result means that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after the defeat puts them in third position behind Argentina who finished second.

Argentina progress to the round of 16 where they will take on France while, Croatia will take on Denmark.