Super Eagles players to get N1M each as match bonus

The Super Eagles of have signed up for a N1m match bonus for beating Zambia.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Super Eagles of Nigeria (Twitter)
Super Eagles players will get N1m each for their 1-0 win over Zambia in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 7.

Alex Iwobi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium scored the only goal to get the nervy win over Zambia.

After the game, the Super Eagles players will receive a match bonus of N1m each which will be credited to the players’ Nigerian account.

Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo play Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal against Zambia (AFP/Getty Images)

The players signed for the N1m match bonuses in camp and also for their camp allowances.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will also receive N50 million from, multi-millionaire business mogul, Chief Kensington Adebutu.

Adebutu had pledged to reward the squad with the sum if they beat Zambia and seal qualification to the World Cup.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel also promised ‘a handsome reward’ for the Super Eagles if they beat Zambia.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi in action against Zambia. (Twitter/Victor Modo)

 

With that win, the Super Eagles of Nigeria now unassailable 13 points from five games and lead Group B of the qualifiers.

Nigeria are six points ahead of Zambia with just one game to play.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

