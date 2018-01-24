Super Eagles players’ rating in 3-1 over Equatorial Guinea

news

The home-based Super Eagles team on Tuesday, January 23 beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to seal their qualification to the quarter-final of the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

After going a goal down in the first half, Nigeria got all their goals in the second through Anthony Okpotu, Dayo Ojo and Rabiu Ali.

But how did each Super Eagles player rate in the game?

Goalkeeper: Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Failed to organise his defence before the corner kick with which the Equatorians scored from. For the majority of the game didn't have much to do with the Super Eagles dominating.

5/10

Right-back: Osas Okoro

One of the best Nigerian players of the night, Okoro put in a good shift at right-back. He defended well and also supported the attack. It was his fine cross that led to Nigeria’s opening goal of the night.

7/10

Central defence: Stephen Eze

The defender was solid again for the home-based Super Eagles. Should have done better during the corner that led to the goal but was still impressive.

6/10

Central defence: Kalu Orji

Should also have done better during the corner kick the Equatorians scored but was impressive alongside Eze in defence.

6/10

Left-back: Daniel James

Lucky to have kept his place in the team after his impressive display in Nigeria’s first two games. He was also not bright against Equatorial Guinea.

5/10

Midfield: Emeka Atuloma

Looked lost especially in the first half and barely improved in the second half.

5/10

Midfield: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi

Yet to justify his place in this team and against Equatorial Guinea, the Akwa United midfielder was average again before he was substituted by Rabiu Ali in the second half.

5/10

Midfield: Dayo Ojo

Was Super Eagles best player of the night. Was in command of the midfield from the start, very bright and threatening all through the game. Got a goal and was named Man of the Match.

8/10

Forward: Emeka Ogbugh

Worked very hard although he was well contained by the Equatorians. Played his part before he was taken off in the 78th minute.

6/10

Forward: Sunday Faleye

Surprisingly had an average game, Faleye was not his best self in the game. Missed a sitter late in the first half.

6/10

Striker: Anthony Okpotu

Last season top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) finally scored in the CHAN 2018. Was bright all through the game and scored Nigeria’s equaliser with a well-placed header.

7/10

Substitutes

Rabiu Ali

Started from the bench and was very bright when he came on in the second half. Scored Nigeria’s third from the spot.

5/10

Nura Mohammed

The youngster came in for Emeka Ogbugh but did little in the game.

3/10

Gabriel Okechukwu

Was full of energy when he came on late in the game and came close to scoring.

4/10